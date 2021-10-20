India on threshold of 100-crore Covid-19 vaccinations

India is on the threshold of achieving the 100-crore Covid-19 vaccination mark with demand for the second dose of the jab overtaking the first dose over the past seven days.

According to the Cowin dashboard, India had administered more than 99.54 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines till 7:30 pm on Wednesday since the immunisation drive began on January 16.

Of the 46.64 lakh doses administered on Wednesday, 26.73 lakh were beneficiaries of the second dose, while 19.98 lakh persons were given the first dose of the vaccine.

The demand for the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine has overtaken the first demand for the first dose since October 13 and the trend has continued till date.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is set to release an audiovisual film to celebrate the landmark milestone.

As of date, 70.40 crore persons have received the first dose of the vaccine, while 29.13 crore have received both doses of the vaccine.

Government plans to make public announcements at airports, railway stations after reaching the 100 crore vaccination milestone.

Ropeway operator Usha Breco has offered free rides to first 100 double-vaccinated persons on its ropeways in Junagadh, Ambaji, Pavagadh in Gujarat, Haridwar in Uttarakhand and Palakkad and Kollam in Kerala.

The government had told the Supreme Court that it would administer both the doses of the Covid-19 vaccines to the entire eligible population by December 31, 2021, but that target appears unlikely to be met.

While India is racing to vaccinate its population, countries such as Israel and the US have started administering booster doses. The WHO had asked developed countries to ensure that poor countries get vaccines first.

The government expects to receive 85 crore doses of vaccines between October and December this year and is looking forward to achieving the target.

India is also gearing up to vaccinate children between 2 and 18 years and has lined up two homegrown vaccines developed by Zydus Cadila and Covaxin for the purpose.

Zydus Cadila is yet to launch its vaccine for adolescents despite getting the requisite approvals. Serum Institute is also carrying out clinical trials on children for Covovax, which would be over around January.

