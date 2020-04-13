India ‘over-prepared’ for COVID-19 fight: Centre

Amid a huge surge in cases nationwide, the Union government on Sunday said it was “over-prepared” to handle the fast-spreading COVID-19 outbreak.

India reported 1,000 new cases on Sunday, taking the total number of infected persons to 8,447, of which at least 1,671 were receiving critical care in dedicated hospitals across the country.

But the government said the number of patients requiring critical care and oxygen support was at 20% of the total confirmed cases across the country which was, at this stage, “over-prepared” to handle the outbreak.

“As of today, if we need 1,671 beds for COVID-19 patients, we have over 1.05 lakh beds available in 601 dedicated hospitals across the country,” Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry told reporters in New Delhi.

In a presentation during the media interaction, Aggarwal said on March 29, when India had 196 COVID-19 patients under critical care, it had 41,974 beds ready in 163 dedicated hospitals across the country.

“Though the number of COVID-19 cases has increased, the number of patients requiring oxygen support or critical care is around 20%. The government is over-prepared in managing the situation. There is no need for panic,” Aggarwal said.

He said the government has also ramped up testing facilities further by roping in both private and public medical colleges, along with 14 mental health institutes across the country.

“Fourteen identified institutes including AIIMS, NIMHANS will mentor medical colleges and expand COVID-19 testing capacity,” Aggarwal said.

Providing a snapshot of preparations across the country, he said AIIMS, Delhi, had set aside 250 beds, including 50 ICU beds, for COVID-19 patients, while Safdarjang Hospital in the capital has dedicated one complete block comprising 500 beds to meet the emergent situation. Of these 500 beds, 100 are ICU beds.

“We have provided 1,680 beds to Andhra Pradesh. As of today, there were 148 ventilators available. We provided 444 additional ventilators. One special medical officer is appointed in every state,” Aggarwal said.

He also added that the military has set aside 9,000 beds across 10 towns across the country in addition to the 7,000 beds available in military hospitals.

He said the Ordnance Factory Board has manufactured 50 specialised water-proof tents in Arunachal Pradesh to ensure that required medical facilities can be provided to people in far-flung areas of the country.