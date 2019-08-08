India: Pak presenting alarming picture about relations

India on Thursday accused Pakistan of trying to present to the world “an alarming picture” about the state of relations between the two South Asian neighbours.

A day after Pakistan decided to downgrade its diplomatic ties with India, New Delhi asked Prime Minister Imran Khan's Government in Islamabad to review its “unilateral” decision.

Article 370 abrogated from Jammu and Kashmir | live updates

In response to New Delhi's recent moves on Jammu and Kashmir, Khan Government on Wednesday asked India to withdraw its High Commissioner to Pakistan, Ajay Bisaria, immediately. Pakistan also conveyed to India that it would not send its newly-appointed High Commissioner to India, Moin-ul-Haq, to New Delhi.

Khan Government on Thursday also suspended the Samjhauta Express – a train service that linked Pakistan and India.

New Delhi said that Islamabad's decision to downgrade diplomatic ties was intended to "present an alarming picture to the world" about the state of India-Pakistan relations. "The reasons cited by Pakistan (for downgrading diplomatic ties with India) are not supported by facts on the ground," Raveesh Kumar, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, said in New Delhi on Thursday.

Pakistan moved to downgrade its diplomatic ties with India in response to India's decision to strip Jammu and Kashmir of special status granted by Article 370 of its Constitution and reorganizing the state into two Union Territories.

It also decided to suspend bilateral trade with India in addition to reviewing all bilateral arrangements. Besides, Khan Government vowed to protest New Delhi's “unilateral” and “unacceptable” moves on Kashmir at the United Nations, including at the Security Council.

New Delhi suspects that Pakistan's move to downgrade diplomatic ties with India was aimed at “internationalising” the issue of Kashmir, particularly to nudge United States to intervene.

New Delhi on Thursday reiterated that the recent decisions by the Government and Parliament of India were “driven by a commitment to extend to Jammu and Kashmir opportunities for development that were earlier denied by a temporary provision in the Constitution”.

New Delhi also reiterated its position that "the recent developments pertaining to Article 370" were "entirely the internal affair of India". "The Constitution of India was, is and will always be a sovereign matter. Seeking to interfere in that jurisdiction by invoking an alarmist vision of the region will never succeed," it underlined.