'Pending assignment visas between India & Pak cleared'

India, Pakistan have cleared all pending assignment visas, says Ministry of External Affairs

The visas allow diplomats and staff members of foreign missions to operate in the countries of their posting

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 17 2021, 21:09 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2021, 22:23 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

India and Pakistan have cleared all pending assignment visas, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

"These are routine administrative matters. I understand both sides cleared all pending assignment visas yesterday," MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing.

His response came when asked whether there was any problem between the two countries in granting the assignment visas.

Assignment visas are generally issued under the principle of reciprocity. The visas allow diplomats and staff members of foreign missions to operate in the countries of their posting.

India and Pakistan last year reduced their staff strength in their respective high commissions by half following an incident of alleged involvement of Pakistani officials in "acts of espionage" in India.

India had asked Pakistan to reduce its staff at its high commission in Delhi and announced a reciprocal trimming of staff strength in the Indian high commission in Islamabad following the incident.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

India
Pakistan
Ministry of External Affairs
Visas

Related videos

What's Brewing

Hidden Black scientists proved the polio vaccine worked

Hidden Black scientists proved the polio vaccine worked

30% pay raises can’t stop junior banker exodus in Asia

30% pay raises can’t stop junior banker exodus in Asia

Covid-19 has brought globalisation to the spotlight

Covid-19 has brought globalisation to the spotlight

Why is short-sightedness increasing in children?

Why is short-sightedness increasing in children?

'Are you back with us?': Eriksen doctor recalls ordeal

'Are you back with us?': Eriksen doctor recalls ordeal

DH Toon | 'Don't worry we have an orange tick'

DH Toon | 'Don't worry we have an orange tick'

 