India, Pakistan take veiled swipes at each other at SCO conclave

India and Pakistan exchanged barbs over cross-border terrorism and the issue of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) during a meeting of the foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) at Benaulim in Goa on Friday.

Though the meeting brought the foreign ministers of the two nations together after several years, India dismissed the possibility of the resumption of formal bilateral dialogue with Pakistan, stating that victims of terrorism never had talks with its perpetrators.

What made New Delhi toughen its stand was the killing of five Indian Army soldiers by terrorists in J&K on Friday. The incident took place about a fortnight after India had lost five Rashtriya Rifles soldiers in another attack in the union territory by the terrorists from Pakistan.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who hosted the meeting, hit out at Pakistan for exporting terror to India, even as his counterpart from the neighbouring country, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, was also among the ones attending the conclave.

Bilawal, who addressed a news conference in Goa on Friday, accused New Delhi of causing a setback to the India-Pakistan peace process by its August 5, 2019 decision to withdraw the special status of J&K and to reorganize the state into two union territories. “Wake up and smell the coffee. (Article) 370 is history. The sooner people realise it, the better it is,” Jaishankar retorted as he addressed media-persons separately at the end of the SCO meeting in the evening. He said that the only issue New Delhi would like to discuss with Islamabad about J&K was when Pakistan would vacate India’s territory it had been illegally occupying.

“We firmly believe that there can be no justification for terrorism and it must be stopped in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism,” Jaishankar earlier said in his opening remarks, while chairing the meeting of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers. “The channel of finances for terrorist activities must be seized and blocked without distinction,”

“We must not allow anybody – individual or State – to hide behind non-State actors,” he added in a tweet – making a thinly-veiled attack on Pakistan’s government and the military establishment for using proxies to sponsor terrorism against India.

Bilawal used his intervention to respond to Jaishankar. “Terrorism continues to threaten global security. Let’s not get caught up in weaponising terrorism or trying to earn diplomatic points for it,” he said.