News Live: Biden lands in Cambodia ahead of ASEAN Summit
updated: Nov 12 2022, 08:23 ist
Biden lands in Cambodia ahead of ASEAN Summit
US President Joe Biden touched down Saturday in Phnom Penh for the regional ASEAN summit ahead of next week's G20 meeting in Indonesia.
Biden, flying to Asia after a brief stopover in Egypt for the COP27 climate crisis conference, was also due to hold separate meetings while at ASEAN with the leaders of Cambodia, Japan and South Korea.
Russia bans Biden's siblings, US senators from entering
Russia said on Friday it had banned entry to 200 US citizens, including President Joe Biden's siblings and several senators, in response to Washington's sanctions over the Kremlin's offensive in Ukraine.
Trump to announce 2024 presidential bid Tuesday: Aide
Donald Trump will announce next week that he is taking another shot at the presidency with a White House run in 2024, his longtime advisor Jason Miller said Friday.
