News Live: Delhi wakes up to lingering smog covering sky; AQI 'very poor'
News Live: Delhi wakes up to lingering smog covering sky; AQI 'very poor'
updated: Nov 07 2022, 08:11 ist
Here are today's news highlights from India and across the world.
08:11
Delhi wakes up to lingering smog covering sky; AQI 'very poor'
Credit: PTI Photo
07:01
South Korea's Yoon apologises for Halloween crush, vows justice
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol apologised on Monday for the deadly Halloween crush in Seoul, pledging to hold to account any officials found to be responsible for sloppy responses and to reform police and safety management systems.
The Oct. 29 crush killed 156 people, mostly in their twenties and thirties, and injured another 197 when revellers flooded the narrow alleyways of the popular nightlife district of Itaewon to celebrate the first Covid curbs-free Halloween festivities in three years.
"I do not dare to compare myself to the parents who lost their sons and daughters, but as the president who ought to protect the people's lives and safety, I am heartbroken," he said.
"I am sorry and apologetic to the bereaved families who are suffering an unspeakable tragedy, and to the people who share the pain and sorrow." - Reuters.
06:59
Twitter asks some laid off workers to come back
Twitter Inc., after laying off roughly half the company on Friday following Elon Musk’s $44 billion acquisition, is now reaching out to dozens of employees who lost their jobs and asking them to return.
The global population will breach the symbolic level of eight billion on November 15, according to the UN. The milestone comes with questions increasingly raised about how to adapt to global warming and how humanity consumes Earth's resources. - AFP.
Delhi wakes up to lingering smog covering sky; AQI 'very poor'
Credit: PTI Photo
South Korea's Yoon apologises for Halloween crush, vows justice
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol apologised on Monday for the deadly Halloween crush in Seoul, pledging to hold to account any officials found to be responsible for sloppy responses and to reform police and safety management systems.
The Oct. 29 crush killed 156 people, mostly in their twenties and thirties, and injured another 197 when revellers flooded the narrow alleyways of the popular nightlife district of Itaewon to celebrate the first Covid curbs-free Halloween festivities in three years.
"I do not dare to compare myself to the parents who lost their sons and daughters, but as the president who ought to protect the people's lives and safety, I am heartbroken," he said.
"I am sorry and apologetic to the bereaved families who are suffering an unspeakable tragedy, and to the people who share the pain and sorrow." - Reuters.
Twitter asks some laid off workers to come back
Twitter Inc., after laying off roughly half the company on Friday following Elon Musk’s $44 billion acquisition, is now reaching out to dozens of employees who lost their jobs and asking them to return.
Read more
Global population set to hit 8 billion, says UN
The global population will breach the symbolic level of eight billion on November 15, according to the UN. The milestone comes with questions increasingly raised about how to adapt to global warming and how humanity consumes Earth's resources. - AFP.