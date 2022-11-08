News Live: U U Lalit to demit office of Chief Justice of India today
News Live: U U Lalit to demit office of Chief Justice of India today
updated: Nov 08 2022, 08:24 ist
08:24
Congress always speaks badly of our ancient culture: K'taka BJP-in-charge
Congress always speaks badly of our ancient culture. Satish Jarkiholi defamed our ancient culture. It's highly condemnable. People will give a befitting reply. If Cong doesn't agree with his statement, they should immediately oust him, saysArun Singh, K'taka BJP-in-charge.
08:23
Case filed against Shiv Sena leader Parab
A case of cheating has been registered u/s 420 & 34 of IPC against ShivSena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader & former state minister Anil Parab, in connection with the Dapoli resort fraud case. Further investigation underway: Dapoli Police
08:21
Indian captain Rohit Sharma sustains forearm injury at nets
The Indian team on Tuesday morning suffered a massive scare as captain Rohit Sharma sustained a powerful blow on his forearm during an optional session ahead of India's T20 World Cup semi-final against England on Thursday.
Rohit was taking customary throwdowns from S Raghu at the Indian net session when a short ball hit his right forearm and he was instantly in deep pain, leaving the nets immediately.
07:07
Joe Biden tells Americans midterms are 'your moment to defend' democracy - AFP
07:06
Financial markets closed today for domestic holiday
India's currency, debt and equity markets will be closed on Tuesday, Nov. 8, for a domestic holiday.
Markets will resume trading on Nov. 9, Wednesday.
The NSE Nifty 50 index finished 0.47% higher at 18,202.80 on Monday, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.39% to 61,185.15. Both the indexes closed at over nine-month high. - Reuters.
07:03
Enjoyed journey of 37 years in SC: Outgoing CJI U U Lalit
Outgoing Chief Justice of India Uday Umesh Lalit turned nostalgic on Monday as he recalled his journey of nearly 37 years in the Supreme Court, saying he enjoyed his stint both as a lawyer and a judge.
CJI Lalit, who is set to retire on November 8, was speaking as he sat on the ceremonial bench in the apex court for the last time with his designated successor Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice Bela M Trivedi this afternoon.
