India Political Updates: Bharat Jodo Yatra to resume today after winter break, Nadda to visit Bihar

BJP Govt working to snatch away rights granted by Constitution: Akhilesh
BJP govt snatched reservation of backwards & in the coming time, they will snatch reservation of Dalits also. Govt working to snatch away rights granted by the Constitution: UP ex-CM & SP leader Akhilesh Yadav on UP govt moving SC against HC order on reservation
CPM, BJP belong to same team, BJP's ideology is to be self-centred: Mamata
CPM and BJP belong to the same team...BJP's ideology is to be self-centred...Our compulsion is to obey the Constitution. But today history, geography, politics are being forgotten; education and culture are being changed: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
BJP's J P Nadda to visit Bihar and address public meeting in Muzaffarpur
Bharat Jodo Yatra to resume today after winter break