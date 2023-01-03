India Political Updates: Bharat Jodo Yatra to resume today after winter break, Nadda to visit Bihar

  • updated: Jan 03 2023, 08:26 ist
  • 08:23

    BJP's J P Nadda to visit Bihar and address public meeting in Muzaffarpur

  • 07:52

    BJP Govt working to snatch away rights granted by Constitution: Akhilesh

  • 07:48

    CPM, BJP belong to same team, BJP's ideology is to be self-centred: Mamata

  • 07:30

    Bharat Jodo Yatra to resume today after winter break