India Political Updates: HDK 'blatantly lying' about Santro Ravi counting money at my residence, says Karnataka HM
updated: Jan 09 2023, 09:44 ist
Here are today's top political stories from India.
09:40
HDK 'blatantly lying' about Santro Ravi counting money at my residence, says Karnataka HM Jnanendra
"H D Kumaraswamy, who was CM of the state, is blatantly lying that Santro Ravi had counted the money at my residence.Kumaraswamy should prove the allegation made against me,"Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra. (ANI)
08:23
PM Modi to inaugurate the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas today
08:21
Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Khanpur Kolian in Haryana
#WATCH | Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Khanpur Kolian in Kurukshetra district of Haryana.
Ministers failing to perform and found missing from party's programme will be denied ticket: Cong
Congress' Rajasthan in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Sunday said that the ministers who fail to perform and participate in the party's programme will not be issued ticket in the 2023 assembly elections.(PTI)
