India Political Updates: SP leader Shivpal Singh Yadav says derogatory remarks against Dimple Yadav will not be tolerated
updated: Jan 10 2023, 08:24 ist
Track the latest political developments across India, only with DH.
08:22
Siddu will be defeated by his own party leaders: Varthur Prakash
Former minister Varthur Prakash on Monday insisted that he would contest as the BJP’s candidate from the Kolar Assembly constituency against Congress leader Siddaramaiah. “Siddaramaiah will be defeated by his own party leaders in this constituency. I will win from this seat with the highest margin,” Prakash told DH.
Prakash was Kolar MLA twice winning in 2008 and 2013 as an independent candidate. Once Siddaramaiah’s protege, Prakash joined the BJP in May last year.
Prachanda to seek trust vote today; Oli takes a jibe at India
With Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal set to seek trust vote in the Nepalese Parliament on Tuesday, the Communist Party of Nepal (United Marxist-Leninist) has issued a whip to its members to vote for the ruling coalition even as its leader K P Sharma Oli recently took a jibe at India.
I want NPP to be the voice of Northeast region in national politics: Meghalaya CM Sangma
National People’s Party (NPP) president and Meghalaya Chief MinisterConrad Sangmais fighting for re-election next month. While the primary Opposition, Congress, is seen to have disintegrated, Sangma tellsDH’sAmrita Madhukalyathat underestimating Congress would be unwise and that NPP is looking at a larger role in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
How Governor Ravi came under the DMK’s line of fire
Ravi’s honeymoon with the DMK government and Chief Minister M K Stalin didn’t last even three months. The first stand-off began after the Governor sent back the NEET bill to the state Assembly – it was swiftly returned to his office within a week after reenacting it in the House.
His penchant for deviating from the prepared speech and peppering it with quotes from ancient texts might have prompted the Governor to attempt the same in the Assembly on Monday. Constitutional experts say Ravi has erred by deviating from the prepared text of the speech.
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar says 'Mahagathbandhan' govt trying to set up at least one medical college and hospital in every district of state
07:38
SP leader Shivpal Singh Yadav says derogatory remarks against Dimple Yadav will not be tolerated
Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav says derogatory remarks against party MP Dimple Yadav will not be tolerated and the battle against such comments will be fought from streets to Parliament.(PTI)
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar says 'Mahagathbandhan' govt trying to set up at least one medical college and hospital in every district of state
