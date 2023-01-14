India Political Updates: Entirely possible for BJP to lose majority in 2024, says Tharoor
India Political Updates: Entirely possible for BJP to lose majority in 2024, says Tharoor
Jan 14 2023
Here are today's top political stories from India.
CPI(M) and Congress to fight Tripura assembly elections together: AICC general secretary Ajoy Kumar
CPI(M) and Congress to fight Tripura assembly elections together. “State Congress team will sit with CPI(M) state secretary to formulate strategy and finalise seat sharing. We will fight together in assembly elections," says AICC general secretary Ajoy Kumar
Entirely possible for BJP to lose majority in 2024, says Congress leader Shashi Tharoor
It will be "impossible" for the BJP to replicate its 2019 electoral triumph in 2024, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor claimed on Friday, and added that it is "conceivable" that the ruling party can lose "50 seats" in the Lok Sabha.(PTI)
