India Political Updates: First Chintan Shivir of Ashok Gehlot-led govt to begin today in Jaipur

First G-20 Infrastructure Working Group meeting under G20 India Presidency scheduled to be held on 16th-17th Jan in Pune.
It'll bring together IWG member countries, guest countries& int'l orgs invited by India to discuss 2023 Infrastructure Agenda under Indian G20 Presidency
09:04
Ahead of visit by India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to Sri Lanka this week, President Ranil Wickremesinghe has assured to fully implement the India-brokered 13th Amendment to the Constitution.
Wickremesinghe said that the 13th Amendment, which was proposed to devolve power and solve the ethnic problem between the majority Sinhalese and the minority Tamils, would be implemented not only in the war-ravaged North but in the Sinhala majority South as well.
The Sri Lankan President made the remarks while participating at the National Thai Pongal Festival held at northern city of Jaffna on Sunday.
He announced that a statement on the government's steps toward the reconciliation will be made public in February after discussing with the political leaders next week.
09:02
A 'Think-20' meeting under the G20 will begin in Bhopal on Monday during which experts and foreign guests will discuss various topics including 'Global Governance with LiFE, Values, and Wellbeing'
The two-day meeting will be attended by 94 representatives from different countries, besides intellectuals and officials from India, an official release said.
The main speaker at the inaugural session will be Tetsushi Sonobe, Dean and CEO of the Asian Development Bank Institute, Tokyo.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will attend the inaugural function of the event, to be held at Kushabhau Thackeray International Convention Centre in Bhopal.
Other speakers during the inaugural session will be Indonesia's Deputy Minister for Political Affairs, Law, Defence and Security Slamet Soedarsono, Chief Coordinator for India's G20 Presidency Harsh Vardhan Shringla and NITI Aayog Vice Chairperson Suman Bery, the release said.
08:51
Lot of middle-class people are shifting to cities in search of jobs & we’re focusing on the goal of ‘smart cities’.We will continue our work for middle class: Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance Minister
08:50
BJP National Executive Meeting: Traffic advisory issued for PM Modi's roadshow in Delhi today
First Chintan Shivir of current CM Ashok Gehlot-led state govt to begin today in Jaipur.
The 2-day Shivir will have 8 sessions wherein state ministers will give presentation of their respective depts. Budget & implementation of various public schemes will be discussed
07:50
Cong in MP seeks ban on Rajkumar Santoshi's film 'Gandhi Godse - Ek Yudh'
Taking objection to director Rajkumar Santoshi's upcoming Hindi cinema "Gandhi Godse - Ek Yudh", the Madhya Pradesh unit of Congress has sought a ban on the movie, saying it "insults Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi".
Upset over the trailer of the film, senior Congress leader and former minister P.C. Sharma on Sunday demanded a ban on its release. Sharma, an MLA from Bhopal, talking to reporters on Sunday, also sought dissolution of the Censor Board.
The Congress legislator said: "I am surprised! How can the Censor Board pass this movie which is insulting our Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi? How can one compare Gandhi with Nathuram Godse?"
07:49
Mamata to visit poll-bound Meghalaya on Jan 18
Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee will visit Meghalaya on January 18 to hold a public meeting in North Garo Hills district to boost the morale of party functionaries ahead of the assembly elections due this year in the northeastern state.
This will be her second visit to the state in recent times as she had addressed a TMC workers' convention last month and participated in pre-Christmas celebrations there.
Banerjee, the West Bengal chief minister, will hold a public meeting at Mendipathar in Meghalaya's North Garo Hills district on Wednesday, the party said.
07:48
Delhi BJP accuses AAP of not respecting constitutional posts
Delhi BJP has accused the AAP of 'not respecting' constitutional posts and has termed it an 'anarchist' party.
Delhi BJP spokespersons Harish Khurana and Praveen Shankar Kapoor said on Sunday that AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj by calling the Delhi Lt. Governor a BJP worker has made it clear that he and his party have no respect for constitutional posts.
Now, it is certain that the AAP is an anarchist party and will remain the same in future.
Parade rehearsals for Republic Day underway in Delhi; visuals from Kartavya Path.
Delhi police issues advisory on traffic amid PM's roadshow in national capital
First G-20 Infrastructure Working Group meeting under G20 India Presidency scheduled to be held on 16th-17th Jan in Pune.
It'll bring together IWG member countries, guest countries& int'l orgs invited by India to discuss 2023 Infrastructure Agenda under Indian G20 Presidency
Ahead of visit by India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to Sri Lanka this week, President Ranil Wickremesinghe has assured to fully implement the India-brokered 13th Amendment to the Constitution.
Wickremesinghe said that the 13th Amendment, which was proposed to devolve power and solve the ethnic problem between the majority Sinhalese and the minority Tamils, would be implemented not only in the war-ravaged North but in the Sinhala majority South as well.
The Sri Lankan President made the remarks while participating at the National Thai Pongal Festival held at northern city of Jaffna on Sunday.
He announced that a statement on the government's steps toward the reconciliation will be made public in February after discussing with the political leaders next week.
A 'Think-20' meeting under the G20 will begin in Bhopal on Monday during which experts and foreign guests will discuss various topics including 'Global Governance with LiFE, Values, and Wellbeing'
The two-day meeting will be attended by 94 representatives from different countries, besides intellectuals and officials from India, an official release said.
The main speaker at the inaugural session will be Tetsushi Sonobe, Dean and CEO of the Asian Development Bank Institute, Tokyo.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will attend the inaugural function of the event, to be held at Kushabhau Thackeray International Convention Centre in Bhopal.
Other speakers during the inaugural session will be Indonesia's Deputy Minister for Political Affairs, Law, Defence and Security Slamet Soedarsono, Chief Coordinator for India's G20 Presidency Harsh Vardhan Shringla and NITI Aayog Vice Chairperson Suman Bery, the release said.
Lot of middle-class people are shifting to cities in search of jobs & we’re focusing on the goal of ‘smart cities’.We will continue our work for middle class: Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance Minister
BJP National Executive Meeting: Traffic advisory issued for PM Modi's roadshow in Delhi today
First Chintan Shivir of current CM Ashok Gehlot-led state govt to begin today in Jaipur.
The 2-day Shivir will have 8 sessions wherein state ministers will give presentation of their respective depts. Budget & implementation of various public schemes will be discussed
Cong in MP seeks ban on Rajkumar Santoshi's film 'Gandhi Godse - Ek Yudh'
Taking objection to director Rajkumar Santoshi's upcoming Hindi cinema "Gandhi Godse - Ek Yudh", the Madhya Pradesh unit of Congress has sought a ban on the movie, saying it "insults Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi".
Upset over the trailer of the film, senior Congress leader and former minister P.C. Sharma on Sunday demanded a ban on its release. Sharma, an MLA from Bhopal, talking to reporters on Sunday, also sought dissolution of the Censor Board.
The Congress legislator said: "I am surprised! How can the Censor Board pass this movie which is insulting our Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi? How can one compare Gandhi with Nathuram Godse?"
Mamata to visit poll-bound Meghalaya on Jan 18
Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee will visit Meghalaya on January 18 to hold a public meeting in North Garo Hills district to boost the morale of party functionaries ahead of the assembly elections due this year in the northeastern state.
This will be her second visit to the state in recent times as she had addressed a TMC workers' convention last month and participated in pre-Christmas celebrations there.
Banerjee, the West Bengal chief minister, will hold a public meeting at Mendipathar in Meghalaya's North Garo Hills district on Wednesday, the party said.
Delhi BJP accuses AAP of not respecting constitutional posts
Delhi BJP has accused the AAP of 'not respecting' constitutional posts and has termed it an 'anarchist' party.
Delhi BJP spokespersons Harish Khurana and Praveen Shankar Kapoor said on Sunday that AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj by calling the Delhi Lt. Governor a BJP worker has made it clear that he and his party have no respect for constitutional posts.
Now, it is certain that the AAP is an anarchist party and will remain the same in future.