India Political Updates: J&K Cong spokesperson resigns over former minister's participation in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Samir Mohanty to continue as Odisha BJP chief: Party leader
Senior BJP leader Samir Mohanty will continue to function as the president of the party’s Odisha unit at least till the next elections to Lok Sabha and state Assembly, a party member said on Tuesday.
Talking to reporters, BJP state general secretary Prithviraj Harichandan said the party has been performing well in the state under the leadership of Mohanty/
07:13
J-K Cong spokesperson resigns over former minister Lal Singh's participation in Bharat Jodo Yatra
Jammu and Kashmir Congress spokesperson Deepika Pushkar Nath on Tuesday resigned from the party, citing its decision to "allow" former minister Lal Singh to join the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra which will enter the Union territory later this week.
Nath said she is leaving the party on ideological grounds as Singh was responsible for sabotaging the 2018 Kathua rape case by "brazenly defending" rapists of an eight-year-old nomadic girl.
RJD issued a show cause notice to party leader Sudhakar Singh over his comments against Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.
Before Yatra, we tried to raise issues in Parliament. But they don't let us raise issues there: Rahul Gandhi in Himachal Pradesh
We can't do that even through India's institutions, be it judiciary or press, they're all under pressure by BJP-RSS. So, we started yatra from Kanyakumari: Rahul Gandhi in Ghatota, HP
Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Ghatota, Himachal Pradesh amid dense fog.
Samir Mohanty to continue as Odisha BJP chief: Party leader
Senior BJP leader Samir Mohanty will continue to function as the president of the party’s Odisha unit at least till the next elections to Lok Sabha and state Assembly, a party member said on Tuesday.
Talking to reporters, BJP state general secretary Prithviraj Harichandan said the party has been performing well in the state under the leadership of Mohanty/
J-K Cong spokesperson resigns over former minister Lal Singh's participation in Bharat Jodo Yatra
Jammu and Kashmir Congress spokesperson Deepika Pushkar Nath on Tuesday resigned from the party, citing its decision to "allow" former minister Lal Singh to join the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra which will enter the Union territory later this week.
Nath said she is leaving the party on ideological grounds as Singh was responsible for sabotaging the 2018 Kathua rape case by "brazenly defending" rapists of an eight-year-old nomadic girl.