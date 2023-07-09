India Political Updates: BJP appoints 10 new national executive members
updated: Jul 09 2023, 09:10 ist
09:09
Central forces not adequately utilised for Bengal rural polls: S S Guleria, BSF DIG
We had written several letters to West Bengal State Election Commission regarding information on sensitive polling booths, but on June 7 West Bengal govt responded with only the numbers of sensitive polling booths and did not provide the locations or other details. 59,000 troops of CAPF and state armed police from 25 states were not adequately utilised in security duties: SS Guleria, DIG BSF
08:04
BJP appoints 10 new national executive members
BJPpresident J P Nadda on Saturday nominated 10 party leaders, including many former state unit chiefs, to the organisation's national executive. A party statement said the new national executive members are Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Deepak Prakash, Satish Punia and Sanjay Jaiswal, formerBJPpresidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Rajasthan and Bihar, respectively.
08:03
Bengal Guv condemns violence in rural polls
West Bengal Governor Dr C V Ananda Bose on Saturday condemned the incidents of violence across the state during the panchayat polls and described the situation as "very, very disturbing".
