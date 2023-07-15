India Political Updates: AAP accuses BJP of plotting Delhi deluge

  • updated: Jul 15 2023, 08:55 ist
  • 08:53

    Congress pays homage to K. Kamraj on his birth anniversary

  • 08:02

    Gautam Gambhir alleges Delhi CM for the current flood fury

    It's unfortunate that Delhi is flooded today. This situation doesn't come as a surprise to me as the present government has not spent any money on building infrastructure in the city. CM had promised to make Delhi a world-class city: Gautam Gambhir, BJP MP from East Delhi

  • 07:28

    AAP accuses BJP of plotting Delhi deluge

    AAP leaders claimed on Friday that the floods in the national capital is a BJP-made phenomenon, as water was intentionally released from the Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana, which is ruled by the saffron party.

  • 07:28

    Kharge sets up 'campaign committee' for Telangana Assembly polls

    The Congress on Friday announced a campaign committee for Telangana with former MP Madhu Yashki Goud as its chairman, ahead of the assembly elections in the southern state.

  • 07:27

    BJP panel investigating party leader's death to reach Patna today

    The four-member BJP inquiry committee, constituted by party President J.P. Nadda to probe the death of BJP leader Vijay Kumar Singh allegedly during a police lathicharge in Patna on Thursday, will arrive here on Saturday and meet party leaders and workers "injured in the police action".