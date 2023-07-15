India Political Updates: AAP accuses BJP of plotting Delhi deluge
India Political Updates: AAP accuses BJP of plotting Delhi deluge
updated: Jul 15 2023, 08:55 ist
Track all the latest political news updates from around the world, only with DH!
08:53
Congress pays homage to K. Kamraj on his birth anniversary
On his birth anniversary, we pay homage to the former Chief Minister of Madras State, Congress President, and Bharat Ratna K. Kamraj. He is credited with introducing the brilliant concept of midday meals in schools and for many more transformative steps directed towards India’s… pic.twitter.com/EPZM1viZQx
Gautam Gambhir alleges Delhi CM for the current flood fury
It's unfortunate that Delhi is flooded today. This situation doesn't come as a surprise to me as the present government has not spent any money on building infrastructure in the city. CM had promised to make Delhi a world-class city: Gautam Gambhir, BJP MP from East Delhi
07:28
AAP accuses BJP of plotting Delhi deluge
AAP leaders claimed on Friday that the floods in the national capital is a BJP-made phenomenon, as water was intentionally released from the Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana, which is ruled by the saffron party.
07:28
Kharge sets up 'campaign committee' for Telangana Assembly polls
The Congress on Friday announced a campaign committee for Telangana with former MP Madhu Yashki Goud as its chairman, ahead of the assembly elections in the southern state.
07:27
BJP panel investigating party leader's death to reach Patna today
The four-member BJP inquiry committee, constituted by party President J.P. Nadda to probe the death of BJP leader Vijay Kumar Singh allegedly during a police lathicharge in Patna on Thursday, will arrive here on Saturday and meet party leaders and workers "injured in the police action".
Congress pays homage to K. Kamraj on his birth anniversary
Gautam Gambhir alleges Delhi CM for the current flood fury
It's unfortunate that Delhi is flooded today. This situation doesn't come as a surprise to me as the present government has not spent any money on building infrastructure in the city. CM had promised to make Delhi a world-class city: Gautam Gambhir, BJP MP from East Delhi
AAP accuses BJP of plotting Delhi deluge
AAP leaders claimed on Friday that the floods in the national capital is a BJP-made phenomenon, as water was intentionally released from the Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana, which is ruled by the saffron party.
Kharge sets up 'campaign committee' for Telangana Assembly polls
The Congress on Friday announced a campaign committee for Telangana with former MP Madhu Yashki Goud as its chairman, ahead of the assembly elections in the southern state.
BJP panel investigating party leader's death to reach Patna today
The four-member BJP inquiry committee, constituted by party President J.P. Nadda to probe the death of BJP leader Vijay Kumar Singh allegedly during a police lathicharge in Patna on Thursday, will arrive here on Saturday and meet party leaders and workers "injured in the police action".