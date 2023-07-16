India Political Updates: Complaint against Cong's Digvijaya Singh for social media post on former RSS chief
updated: Jul 16 2023, 07:51 ist
07:42
MP Police resort to lathicharge on Congress workers, Bhopal unit chief receives severe injuries
Madhya Pradesh police on Saturday resorted to lathicharge on Congress workers and leaders protesting in Bhopal against alleged irregularities in Patwaris' (revenue officials) recruitment process.
07:41
Complaint filed in MP-MLA court against Cong's Digvijaya Singh for social media post on former RSS chief
A complaint was filed on Saturday in the MP-MLA court against Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh for allegedly sharing a controversial post on former RSS chief MS Golwalkar on social media.
07:39
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde slams Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat over demand to impose President's rule in state
On Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat's demand to impose President's rule in the state, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde says "At a time when we have an absolute majority of 210 MLAs, making such a demand is laughable. Making such a statement by such a big leader is laughable" pic.twitter.com/xTqRsufsmJ
