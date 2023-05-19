India Political Updates: K'taka guv to swear in Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar tomorrow in mega-event
India Political Updates: K'taka guv to swear in Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar tomorrow in mega-event
updated: May 19 2023, 08:52 ist
Track latest political updates from India, right here with DH.
08:48
On Lingayat community's deputy CM demand in Karnataka, Congress's MB Patil says party will 'take care' of it
When asked about the Lingayat community's demand for a Karnataka Deputy CM post for him, Congress MLA MB Patil said, "...Lingayats contesting on BJP tickets have been rejected. So, naturally, when we have come towards Congress, the expectations are high. They want a due share. I am confident that our party will take care of it." (ANI)
08:25
Supporters of Siddaramaiah seen outside his Bengaluru residence
#WATCH | Supporters of #KarnatakaCM-designate Siddaramaiah begin arriving outside his residence in Bengaluru. Traditional musical instruments being played.
Tight security measures in Bengaluru for VVIPs ahead of swearing-in ceremony
In preparation for the highly anticipated swearing-in ceremony of the new government at Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday, the city is abuzz with rigorous security arrangements and bandobast for the arrival of distinguished VVIPs.
Over a dozen ministers likely in first Siddaramaiah 2.0 Cabinet
Up to 15 or more Congress lawmakers are likely to be sworn-in as ministers in the new Siddaramaiah-led government, but choosing them will be challenging with senior leader G Parameshwara warning the party of repercussions if Dalits are neglected.
Karnataka Governor to swear in Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar tomorrow in mega-event