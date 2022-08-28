India Political Updates: Congress CWC meet today; Soren, MLAs' U-turn leaves parties wondering
India Political Updates: Congress CWC meet today; Soren, MLAs' U-turn leaves parties wondering
updated: Aug 28 2022, 09:28 ist
Track all the latest updates on Indian politics on DH!
09:22
As the Congress is facing a most turbulent time with veteran leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Jaiveer Shergill among others going on a resignation spree, all eyes are on old warhorse and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to see if he will lead the Congress.
If sources in the Congress are to be believed, hints were dropped to Gehlot to lead the show as Congress president during his recent meeting with Sonia Gandhi. However, Gehlot over the last one week has been insisting that Rahul Gandhi should be made the party president.
09:18
The CWC meeting comes after the resignation of Ghulam Nabi Azad, who has alleged that the whole process of election was farce and proxies were being propped up.
The Congress has called its Working Committee meet on Sunday to decide the poll schedule for the party president's post.
The meeting comes after the resignation of Ghulam Nabi Azad, who has alleged that the whole process of election was farce and proxies were being propped up.
"A virtual meeting of the CWC will be held on the 28th August, 2022 at 3:30 PM, to approve the exact schedule of dates for the election of the Congress President. Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi will preside over the CWC meeting," K.C. Venugopal, party General Secretary Organisation said
A virtual meeting of the CWC will be held on the 28th August, 2022 at 3:30 PM, to approve the exact schedule of dates for the election of the Congress President. Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi will preside over the CWC meeting.
PM Modi will on Sunday inaugurate the 'Smriti Van' memorial and launch projects worth Rs 4,400 crore at Bhuj in Gujarat's Kutch district during the second day of his visit to the state where the Assembly elections are due later this year.
The PM will also lead a three kilometre long roadshow in Bhuj while on way to the Smriti Van. The Smriti Van memorial has been built in nearly 470 acre area to celebrate the spirit of resilience following the death of 13,000 people during the 2001 earthquake which had its epicentre in Bhuj. The memorial carries names of the people who lost their lives during the earthquake. It also has a state-of-the-art Smriti Van Earthquake Museum, as per a government release. The museum showcases Gujarat's topography, rebuilding initiatives and success stories after the 2001 earthquake, and informs about different kinds of disasters and future readiness for any type of disaster. It also has a block to relive the experience of an earthquake with the help of a 5D simulator and another block for people to pay homage to the lost souls
Congress Working Committee meeting to be held at 3.30 pm today. Discussions on the final schedule for the election of Congress President expected.
08:10
Jharkhand crisis: UPA MLAs make U-turn for Ranchi after journey towards ‘safe haven’
Amidst a political crisis triggered by an EC ruling on Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s continuance as an MLA, UPA legislators left Ranchi for Latratu, near the border with Chhattisgarh, only to return to the state capital by evening.
08:06
AAP won't allow BJP to shut a single school in Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, said on Saturday said that he will stand like a shield in front of the students to protect their future and won't let the BJP shut a single school in the national capital.
"The BJP and the Central government are conspiring to shut down Delhi's government schools. The BJP can't tolerate seeing poor children get excellent education in world-class schools,"Sisodiasaid while briefing the media on Saturday.
08:03
Congress fumes at Kerala govt’s invitation to Shah for Nehru boat race
An invitation extended to Union Home Minister Amit Shah by Kerala's Left government to attend a most colourful water sport race in the southern state named after India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was criticised by the opposition Congress.
As the Congress is facing a most turbulent time with veteran leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Jaiveer Shergill among others going on a resignation spree, all eyes are on old warhorse and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to see if he will lead the Congress.
If sources in the Congress are to be believed, hints were dropped to Gehlot to lead the show as Congress president during his recent meeting with Sonia Gandhi. However, Gehlot over the last one week has been insisting that Rahul Gandhi should be made the party president.
The CWC meeting comes after the resignation of Ghulam Nabi Azad, who has alleged that the whole process of election was farce and proxies were being propped up.
The Congress has called its Working Committee meet on Sunday to decide the poll schedule for the party president's post.
The meeting comes after the resignation of Ghulam Nabi Azad, who has alleged that the whole process of election was farce and proxies were being propped up.
"A virtual meeting of the CWC will be held on the 28th August, 2022 at 3:30 PM, to approve the exact schedule of dates for the election of the Congress President. Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi will preside over the CWC meeting," K.C. Venugopal, party General Secretary Organisation said
PM Modi will on Sunday inaugurate the 'Smriti Van' memorial and launch projects worth Rs 4,400 crore at Bhuj in Gujarat's Kutch district during the second day of his visit to the state where the Assembly elections are due later this year.
The PM will also lead a three kilometre long roadshow in Bhuj while on way to the Smriti Van. The Smriti Van memorial has been built in nearly 470 acre area to celebrate the spirit of resilience following the death of 13,000 people during the 2001 earthquake which had its epicentre in Bhuj. The memorial carries names of the people who lost their lives during the earthquake. It also has a state-of-the-art Smriti Van Earthquake Museum, as per a government release. The museum showcases Gujarat's topography, rebuilding initiatives and success stories after the 2001 earthquake, and informs about different kinds of disasters and future readiness for any type of disaster. It also has a block to relive the experience of an earthquake with the help of a 5D simulator and another block for people to pay homage to the lost souls
PM to address Mann ki Baat today at 11 am
PM Modi leaves for Bhuj
Congress Working Committee meeting to be held at 3.30 pm today. Discussions on the final schedule for the election of Congress President expected.
Jharkhand crisis: UPA MLAs make U-turn for Ranchi after journey towards ‘safe haven’
Amidst a political crisis triggered by an EC ruling on Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s continuance as an MLA, UPA legislators left Ranchi for Latratu, near the border with Chhattisgarh, only to return to the state capital by evening.
AAP won't allow BJP to shut a single school in Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, said on Saturday said that he will stand like a shield in front of the students to protect their future and won't let the BJP shut a single school in the national capital.
"The BJP and the Central government are conspiring to shut down Delhi's government schools. The BJP can't tolerate seeing poor children get excellent education in world-class schools,"Sisodiasaid while briefing the media on Saturday.
Congress fumes at Kerala govt’s invitation to Shah for Nehru boat race
An invitation extended to Union Home Minister Amit Shah by Kerala's Left government to attend a most colourful water sport race in the southern state named after India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was criticised by the opposition Congress.