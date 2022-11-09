India Political Updates: AAP names candidates for Gautam Buddh Nagar municipal polls

Let's join hands to beat TMC: Bengal BJP to Cong, Left
BJP MP Saumitra Khan on Tuesday urged all opposition parties, including the Congress and the Left Front, to join hands with the saffron camp to defeat the Trinamool Congress in the panchayat polls due next year.
AAP names candidates for Gautam Buddh Nagar municipal polls
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Noida announced its candidates for the upcoming municipal polls in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar.
Supriya Sule breaks silence on Sattar's remarks
A day after state Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar used objectionable language against Supriya Sule, the Baramati MP broke her silence and said such utterances are against the culture of Maharashtra.
