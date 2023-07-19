India Political Updates: How Opposition sealed the name deal

3. Dr Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar (Hon'ble MP & Deputy Leader, Lok Sabha)
4. Ms Dola Sen (Hon'ble MP, Rajya Sabha)
5. Ms Sushmita Dev (Hon'ble MP, Rajya Sabha)
07:47
How Opposition sealed the name deal
Back-and-forth WhatsApp messages and mobile calls between interlocutors of Congress and Trinamool Congress on Monday night appeared to have set the stage for the Opposition adopting I.N.D.I.A as the grouping’s name.
TMC's fact-finding team set to visit Manipur tomorrow
DEPARTURE TIME: Kolkata Airport - 10 A.M. flight
The delegation comprises:
