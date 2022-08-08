India Post begins offering National Flag at post offices, online ahead of Independence Day

India Post begins offering National Flag ahead of I-Day

DHNS
DHNS, Kolkata,
  • Aug 08 2022, 14:12 ist
  • updated: Aug 08 2022, 14:12 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Ahead of India marking 75 years of Independence on August 15, India Post has made the National Flag available across its network of post offices across the country for citizens.

The initiative is to support the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign that encourages citizens to hoist the Tricolour from August 13 to 15.

“The National Flag has been made available across the extensive network of post office counters for easy availability and prompt doorstep delivery for online orders,” a press release by India Post stated.

Around 9,087 post offices in West Bengal, Sikkim, Andaman & Nicobar Islands in the east are part of the campaign. The flag is available at Rs 25, and can be ordered online at epostoffice.gov.in.

Independence Day
India News
India Post
Tricolour

