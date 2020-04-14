India Post lends helping hand in battle against COVID-19

As India battles Covid-19, India Post has turned a lifesaver as it transports medicines and medical equipment such as ventilators, masks and testing kits to remote corners of the country.

Since all courier and parcel services companies downed shutters due to nationwide lockdown from March 24, the Government declared India Post as “essential service” and tasked it with the delivery of medicines and medical equipment following an ‘SOS’ call from drugmakers and hospitals.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The Department of Posts has partnered with Indian Drug Manufacturers Association, Directorate General of Health Services and online pharmaceutical companies to deliver life-saving drugs, Covid-19 testing kits, N-95 Masks, ventilators and other hospital equipment, said an official in the Department of Posts.

With flight, passenger trains and other public transport services shut, India Post used parcel trains and cargo planes to deliver consignments.

Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

“Delivery of medicines through Speed Post is given the highest priority during the lockdown.

The entire postal network across the country has been galvanised for the purpose,” Communication Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

India Post has the largest network of over 1.55 lakh post offices of which 1.39 lakh are in rural areas. It also plays a key role in the disbursement of wages under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme and old age pension and widow pension schemes.

Listen | Pandemic Podcast: Weight of the lockdown on the unorganised sector

“Thousands of tonnes of medicines and medical equipment has been delivered since lockdown was announced. Postal officers and employees are working round the clock across the country to ensure timely delivery of medicines at doorsteps of hospitals and individual customers, Prasad said.