India provided 44,000 tonnes urea to Lanka: Mandaviya

India provided 44,000 tonnes of urea to Sri Lanka: Mandaviya

India has time and again proved to be a true friend of Sri Lankan people in their need, the minister said

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 10 2022, 22:06 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2022, 22:20 ist
Mansukh Mandaviya. Credit: PTI file photo

India has provided 44,000 tonnes of urea to Sri Lanka for meeting the domestic requirements in the current and next sowing seasons, Union Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Sunday.

The minister tweeted that 44,000 tonnes of urea fertilizer provided by India under the Line of Credit reached Colombo and handed over to the Sri Lanka government.

"It will help to meet farming requirements in current & next cropping seasons," Mandaviya said.

India has time and again proved to be a true friend of Sri Lankan people in their need, the minister said.

Read | 'India following Lanka situation, stands with people'

As the economic crisis worsened, Sri Lanka witnessed massive street protests in the past months and the public anger led almost all the cabinet ministers to quit the government.

Thousands of angry protesters on Saturday stormed embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's official residence and set Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's private house on fire, in the culmination of months of agitation over the ongoing economic crisis.

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said the Indian government has always been supportive of Sri Lanka and it was "trying to help" the neighbouring country through its present economic crisis and made it clear that there was "no refugee crisis right now".

The External Affairs Ministry said India stands with the Sri Lankan people in their aspirations for prosperity and progress through democratic means, established institutions and a constitutional framework.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka Crisis
India
urea
Mansukh Mandaviya

What's Brewing

Eid celebrated with fervour in India

Eid celebrated with fervour in India

NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's colour images

NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's colour images

Awe and anger in Lanka's ransacked presidential palace

Awe and anger in Lanka's ransacked presidential palace

Single-use plastic ban to come into effect from Monday

Single-use plastic ban to come into effect from Monday

Dhoni visits dressing room after India's T20I win

Dhoni visits dressing room after India's T20I win

Emmy nominations out soon; 'Squid Game' eyes history

Emmy nominations out soon; 'Squid Game' eyes history

'I've got my baby brother back', says Kyrgios' sibling

'I've got my baby brother back', says Kyrgios' sibling

‘I am a champion of all languages’

‘I am a champion of all languages’

He wrote, she wrote

He wrote, she wrote

Coriander: The devil’s herb

Coriander: The devil’s herb

 