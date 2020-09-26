India putting ‘too positive spin’ on Covid data, says The Lancet

Popular medical journal The Lancet has warned the Central government over presenting the Covid-19 situation in the country with too positive a spin that clouds reality when it comes to efforts made to tackle the pandemic.

Failure to report negative aspects of the pandemic and perpetuating unrealistic claims may discourage people from taking preventive action, or following public healthcare guidelines seriously, the article conveys, adding that this could create new uncertainties for healthcare professionals.

Hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the first nationwide coronavirus lockdown, he told media organisations to tackle the spread of pessimism and negativity, says the magazine quoting news reports.

As the pandemic continues to spread from cities to rural areas and smaller urban areas, disparities in healthcare infrastructure especially in villages, in which facilities are sparse, have become a matter of concern more than ever.

The article praises India’s efforts in developing Covid-19 vaccine indigenously and with international organisations, specifically mentioning Serum Institute of India preparing production capacity for internationally-developed vaccine candidates. It also commends the manner in which the nation increased testing limits, improved access to ventilators, among other initiatives.

The magazine says that India has the public health expertise, manufacturing, research and medicine to lead the nation through the pandemic but to capitalise on these attributes, “the country's leaders must respect scientific evidence, expert commentary, and academic freedom, and not provide false optimism.”