India Rains Live: 52 dead as Uttarakhand struggles with rain aftermath; Kerala, TN to receive isolated heavy rainfall

Landslides blocked roads, many villages went without electricity and the death toll climbed to 52 as authorities on Wednesday faced the aftermath of the rains that had battered Uttarakhand for over two days. Meanwhile, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and the Northeastern states are likely to receive heavy rains in isolated places today. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the seas. Stay tuned to DH for more updates...
NDRF rescues 8 persons, 2 livestock from island near UP's Lakhimpur
Kerala, Tamil Nadu to receive isolated heavy rainfall today
'Most of the deaths were due to house collapses'
Most of the deaths were due to house collapses –- an official statement said 46 of them suffered damage. Twenty-eight of the deaths were in Nainital district alone.
The official count of people missing in rain-related incidents does not include a trekking team of 11 people that left Uttarkashi but had not reached its destination Chitkul in neighbouring Himachal Pradesh.
In an unrelated incident, three porters accompanying an ITBP patrol near the India-China border were buried in snow and are presumed dead.
Uttarakhand struggles with rain aftermath: 52 dead, 5 still missing
Landslides blocked roads, many villages went without electricity and the death toll climbed to 52 as authorities on Wednesday faced the aftermath of the rains that had battered Uttarakhand for over two days.
9 tourists from Aland safe in Haridwar
A total of nine people from Bhusanur in Aland taluk of the district who were on a Uttarakhand tour escaped devastating floods in Gowrikunda near Kedharnath and reached Haridwar safely on Wednesday.
