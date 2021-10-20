India Rains Live: Heavy rainfall, landslides, cuts off highway linking Gangtok, flooding in low lying North Bengal areas

States across India received heavy rainfall on Tuesday, with 42 losing their lives so far in Uttarakhand. Elsewhere in Kerala, the IMD issued an Orange Alert for 11 districts of Kerala indicating heavy rainfall. The weatherman has put 12 districts in the state on Orange alert on Thursday also. Stay tuned to DH for more updates...
31 killed, 43 missing in rain related incidents in Nepal: reports
At least 31 people were killed while 43 others are missing as incessant rain and landslides since last week has caused havoc in many parts of Nepal, media reports said on Wednesday.
Nepal's Disaster Management Division said that rain related incidents have also injured 22 people in various parts of the country, My Republica website reported.
"Till now the rain and incidents related to it have taken the lives of 31 people. Seven people were killed in Ilam, six in Panchthar, seven in Doti, six in Dhankuta, three in Sunsari, and one each in Kalikot and Dadeldhura," Humkala Pandey, the chief of the Disaster Management Authority, told reporters here.
Heavy rainfall, landslides, cuts off highway linking Gangtok, flooding in low lying North Bengal areas
Torrential rains pounded the tiny Himalayan state of Sikkim and the tea growing region of North Bengal, causing landslides which cut off National Highway-10, the main road linking Gangtok with the rest of the country. Normal life in parts of the tea growing north Bengal was also affected on Wednesday as torrential showers in Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Jalpaiguri districts triggered landslides causing damages to roads and bridges, halting or constricting traffic in various places, officials said. (PTI)
Delhi govt to pay Rs 50,000 per hectare compensation to farmers for crop damage
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced a compensation of Rs 50,000 per hectare to farmers whose crops have been damaged due to unseasonal rains.
Speaking at a press briefing, he noted that revenue officials are conducting a survey of the damaged crops and it will be completed within two weeks.
“The compensation at the rate of Rs 50,000 per hectare will be provided to the farmers afterwards in around two months,” he said.
The CM underlined that the Delhi government is committed to helping the farmers and that it also paid compensation to them in the past at Rs 50,000 per hectare which is the highest in the country. (PTI)
Rains: IMD withdraws Orange alert in 11 Kerala districts
The India Meteorological Department (IMD), which had sounded an orange alert (heavy to very heavy rain) for 11 districts of the state during Wednesday withdrew it and changed it to yellow predicting 'moderate rain' in these areas during the day. The IMD has also withdrawn the orange alert it issued for nine districts during October 21. However, it has predicted heavy to very heavy rain in Idukki, Kottayam and Pathanamthitta districts tomorrow.
Kerala Assembly pays homage to flood victims; death toll 39, says CM
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said a total of 39 people had lost their lives and 217 houses had been destroyed completely in the devastating landslides and flash floods that had occurred in the south-central districts of the state recently.
Relief to Kerala as IMD scales down rough weather alert
In a relief to Kerala, the Indian Meteorological Department has scaled down the rough weather alert sounded across the state for Wednesday and Thursday.
Ham radios come to the rescue in rain-hit Kerala
Even as the incessantrainsand resultant flooding disrupted lives across central Kerala, ham radio enthusiasts have quietly swung into action in Thrissur district, setting up their unique work stations to ensure a steady stream of communication in case nature's fury wreaked havoc on conventional systems of contact.
The district administration here has sought the service of Ham radio operators to coordinate disaster relief operations in case the communication system gets cut off due to anyrain-related incident. (PTI)
SDRF, NDRF teams evacuate 25 people in Uttarakhand's Nainital district
NDRF teams evacuate 40 stranded people in Bengal's Jalpaiguri district as heavy rains lash state
River Teesta crosses highest flood level at Mekhliganj reservoir
Uttarakhand: Building collapse reported in Ramgarh
Uttarakhand CM visits rain-affected Udham Singh Nagar, meets locals
'Not just a concrete structure...': Untold stories of misery from Kerala
A concrete house on a riverbank plunging into the gushing waters is just one of the viral, heart-wrenching scenes from Kerala, decimated by landslides and floods this week.
Amit Shah to visit Uttarakhand today, take stock of situation
Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Uttarakhand today evening. He will hold review meetings and take stock of the situation. He will conduct an aerial survey in Uttarakhand tomorrow. (ANI)
15 NDRF teams deployed in Uttarakhand, rescue ops on as heavy rains continue to lash state
NDRF team deployed in Haridwar to handle emergency situations
More rain in store for Odisha and Bengal; rivers in spate, landslide warning issued
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday forecast more rainfall for Odisha and West Bengal, the two neighbouring states that have already been pounded by low pressure area-induced heavy showers over the past three days, throwing life out of gear in places.
Uttarakhand govt to give Rs 4 lakh to kin of those killed in rain-related incidents
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met people affected by heavy rainfall in Kumaon and Garhwal regions of the state on Tuesday and announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of those who had lost their lives in the disaster.
