India Rains Live: NDRF teams evacuate 40 people in Bengal as heavy rains lash Uttarakhand

States across India received heavy rainfall on Tuesday, with 42 losing their lives so far in Uttarakhand. Elsewhere in Kerala, the IMD issued an Orange Alert for 11 districts of Kerala indicating heavy rainfall. The weatherman has put 12 districts in the state on Orange alert on Thursday also. Stay tuned to DH for more updates...
Ham radios come to the rescue in rain-hit Kerala
Even as the incessantrainsand resultant flooding disrupted lives across central Kerala, ham radio enthusiasts have quietly swung into action in Thrissur district, setting up their unique work stations to ensure a steady stream of communication in case nature's fury wreaked havoc on conventional systems of contact.
The district administration here has sought the service of Ham radio operators to coordinate disaster relief operations in case the communication system gets cut off due to anyrain-related incident. (PTI)
SDRF, NDRF teams evacuate 25 people in Uttarakhand's Nainital district
NDRF teams evacuate 40 stranded people in Bengal's Jalpaiguri district as heavy rains lash state
River Teesta crosses highest flood level at Mekhliganj reservoir
Uttarakhand: Building collapse reported in Ramgarh
Uttarakhand CM visits rain-affected Udham Singh Nagar, meets locals
'Not just a concrete structure...': Untold stories of misery from Kerala
A concrete house on a riverbank plunging into the gushing waters is just one of the viral, heart-wrenching scenes from Kerala, decimated by landslides and floods this week.
Read More
Amit Shah to visit Uttarakhand today, take stock of situation
Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Uttarakhand today evening. He will hold review meetings and take stock of the situation. He will conduct an aerial survey in Uttarakhand tomorrow. (ANI)
15 NDRF teams deployed in Uttarakhand, rescue ops on as heavy rains continue to lash state
NDRF team deployed in Haridwar to handle emergency situations
More rain in store for Odisha and Bengal; rivers in spate, landslide warning issued
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday forecast more rainfall for Odisha and West Bengal, the two neighbouring states that have already been pounded by low pressure area-induced heavy showers over the past three days, throwing life out of gear in places.
Read More
Uttarakhand govt to give Rs 4 lakh to kin of those killed in rain-related incidents
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met people affected by heavy rainfall in Kumaon and Garhwal regions of the state on Tuesday and announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of those who had lost their lives in the disaster.
Read More