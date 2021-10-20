India Rains Live: River Teesta crosses highest flood level at Mekhliganj reservoir; Amit Shah to visit Uttarakhand, hold review meetings

  • updated: Oct 20 2021, 11:03 ist
States across India received heavy rainfall on Tuesday, with 42 losing their lives so far in Uttarakhand. Elsewhere in Kerala, the IMD issued an Orange Alert for 11 districts of Kerala indicating heavy rainfall. The weatherman has put 12 districts in the state on Orange alert on Thursday also. Stay tuned to DH for more updates...