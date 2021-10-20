India Rains Live: Uttarakhand toll rises to 42; Amit Shah to visit state, hold review meetings

States across India received heavy rainfall on Tuesday, with 42 losing their lives so far in Uttarakhand. Elsewhere in Kerala, the IMD issued an Orange Alert for 11 districts of Kerala indicating heavy rainfall. The weatherman has put 12 districts in the state on Orange alert on Thursday also. Stay tuned to DH for more updates...
Amit Shah to visit Uttarakhand today, take stock of situation
Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Uttarakhand today evening. He will hold review meetings and take stock of the situation. He will conduct an aerial survey in Uttarakhand tomorrow. (ANI)
15 NDRF teams deployed in Uttarakhand, rescue ops on as heavy rains continue to lash state
NDRF team deployed in Haridwar to handle emergency situations
More rain in store for Odisha and Bengal; rivers in spate, landslide warning issued
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday forecast more rainfall for Odisha and West Bengal, the two neighbouring states that have already been pounded by low pressure area-induced heavy showers over the past three days, throwing life out of gear in places.
Read More
Uttarakhand govt to give Rs 4 lakh to kin of those killed in rain-related incidents
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met people affected by heavy rainfall in Kumaon and Garhwal regions of the state on Tuesday and announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of those who had lost their lives in the disaster.
Read More