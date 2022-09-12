'India rapidly moving to integrate the armed forces'

India rapidly moving towards integration of three services of the armed forces, says Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh's comments came at a seminar on Army logistics in New Delhi

PTI
  • Sep 12 2022, 14:57 ist
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses the first Indian Army Logistics seminar, in New Delhi, Monday, Sept 12, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo

India is rapidly moving towards jointness of the three services of the armed forces and effort is to have common logistic nodes so that resources of one service can be seamlessly made available to the other, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday.

Addressing a seminar on Army logistics here, the Union minister also said that India has made rapid progress in the rail sector, and over 9,000 km lines have been doubled in the last seven years. The corresponding figure was only 1,900 km in the five years preceding 2014, he said.

The opening ceremony of the seminar was attended by Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande, IAF chief Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari and Navy chief Admirk R Hari Kumar and NITI Aayog member V K Saraswat, among others.

The defence minister, in his address, spoke of the synergy and fusion needed between the civil and military stakeholders, and asserted that presence of representatives from different sectors of the two sides showed the "commitment" to achieve the goal as India stood on the threshold of an 'Amrit Kaal'. 

"We are rapidly moving towards jointness of the three services," Singh said, and added that "our effort is to have common logistic nodes so that resources of one service can be seamlessly made available to other services".

And, logistics is among the fields that benefited the most from this jointness, he said at the event held at Manekshaw Centre in Delhi Cantonment.

