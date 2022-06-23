India re-establishes diplomatic presence in Kabul

India re-establishes diplomatic presence in Kabul

The MEA said an assessment of the security situation was also carried out during the visit of that team

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 23 2022, 22:18 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2022, 22:18 ist

India on Thursday re-established its diplomatic presence in Kabul as it deployed a "technical team" in its embassy in the Afghan capital.

India withdrew its officials from its embassy after the Taliban seized power last August.

"In order to closely monitor and coordinate the efforts of various stakeholders for the effective delivery of humanitarian assistance and in continuation of our engagement with the Afghan people, an Indian technical team has reached Kabul today and has been deployed in our embassy there," the Ministry of External Affairs said.

"Recently, another Indian team had visited Kabul to oversee the delivery operations of our humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan and met with senior members of the Taliban," it said in a statement.

The MEA said an assessment of the security situation was also carried out during the visit of that team.

"Our longstanding links with Afghan society and our development partnership including humanitarian assistance for the people of Afghanistan, will continue to guide our approach going forward," the MEA said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Afghanistan
Earthquake

What's Brewing

Is 'learn now, pay later' another student debt trap?

Is 'learn now, pay later' another student debt trap?

Amazon teaching Alexa to mimic voices of dead people

Amazon teaching Alexa to mimic voices of dead people

Harsh Goenka finds his lookalike in Eknath Shinde

Harsh Goenka finds his lookalike in Eknath Shinde

The reign of the pigeons

The reign of the pigeons

K'taka's 1st wild orchidarium set to wow at Kali forest

K'taka's 1st wild orchidarium set to wow at Kali forest

Vienna returns as world's 'most liveable city'

Vienna returns as world's 'most liveable city'

 