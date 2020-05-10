India readies 6.5 lakh beds to fight COVID-19

As COVID-19 cases mount, India has readied more than 6.5 lakh beds at 7,740 facilities across 483 districts to meet the challenge posed by the outbreak.

With migrant workers returning to their home states in huge numbers and Indians stranded abroad returning, this infrastructure is expected to witness its toughest test in the days to come.

At a review meeting called by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Sunday, officials from Bihar flagged concerns over the migrant workers spreading infections in the state and cautioned that all districts in the eastern state, which has largely remained unaffected, could turn into red zones.

As on Sunday, health authorities have identified 7,740 facilities across 483 districts to attend to COVID-19 patients. These facilities are part of the Centre’s three-tier approach in treating patients with the infection.

“There are 6,56,769 isolation beds – 3,05,567 beds for confirmed cases, 3,51,204 beds for suspected cases, 99,492 oxygen supported beds, 1,696 facilities with oxygen manifolds and 34,076 ICU beds,” a health ministry statement said.

As of Sunday morning, India had 62,939 confirmed cases of COVID-19, an increase of 3,277 in a single day, while the death toll increased sharply by 128, to 2,109. A DH COVID-19 Tracker put the confirmed cases at 64,555 and total deaths at 2,133 at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.

On the brighter side, 19,358 persons have recovered from the infection since the first case was reported in the country on January 30.

“Based on the active COVID-19 confirmed cases being treated as on date, we have noticed that only 2.48% of these cases have required ICU facility, only 1.94%of them have required oxygen support while mere 0.40% have required ventilator support,” Health Minister Harshvardhan said.

He said 10 smaller states and Union Territories – A&N Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Goa, J&K, Ladakh, Manipur, Odisha, Mizoram and Puducherry – had not reported a fresh case in the last 24 hours. Moreover, Sikkim, Nagaland, Daman & Diu, and Lakshadweep have not reported a single case till date.