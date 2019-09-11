India rebuts Pak's 'prison' Kashmir claims at UNHRC

India on Tuesday called Pakistan an "epicentre of global terrorism" as it dismissed its western neighbour's allegation at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) that the Narendra Modi government had turned Jammu and Kashmir into "the largest prison" of the world.

The second day of the 42nd session of the UNHRC in Geneva witnessed a war of words between India and Pakistan over J&K. Pakistan termed India's recent decision on J&K "illegal" because it sought to alter the status of what the UN Security Council recognised as a “disputed territory”. India countered, insisting that its recent legislative measures were its sovereign decisions, well within the framework of its Constitution.

"No country can accept interference in its internal affairs, certainly not India," Vijay Thakur Singh, Secretary (East) at the headquarters of the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi, said as she presented the "national statement" of India.

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi himself led the tirade against India. "The people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir are apprehending the worst... I shudder to mention the word genocide here, but I must," he said, urging the UNHRC to "pay heed to the plight of Kashmiris and address the warning signs of a looming human catastrophe".

He went on to call the Modi government "a murderous, misogynistic, and xenophobic regime", posing "grave threats" to lives of Kashmiris.

Singh dismissed Pakistan's "offensive rhetoric of false allegations and concocted charges” against India. “The world is aware that this fabricated narrative comes from the epicentre of global terrorism, where ring leaders were sheltered for years. This nation conducts cross-border terrorism as a form of alternate diplomacy,” she said.

India also exercised its "Right to Reply" to counter allegations by Pakistan. Vimarsh Aryan, First Secretary at New Delhi's Permanent Mission to UN in Geneva, told the UNHRC that India's recent decisions cut the very ground from under the feet of Pakistan, as they created “obstacles” for the neighbouring country in continuing “sponsorship of cross-border terrorism” against India.

Qureshi earlier called upon the UNHRC to urge India to stop use of pellet guns in J&K, end bloodshed, lift curfew and communications blackout, release political prisoners and stop targeting human rights defenders. He also demanded that the UNHRC constitute a Commission of Inquiry to probe violation of human rights of Kashmiris and ask India to give human rights organisations and international media “unhindered access” to J&K.

New Delhi rubbished Pakistan's allegation that its decisions on J&K were aimed at turning Muslims, the majority community in J&K, into minority. India also drew the UNHRC's attention to Pakistan's “gory record” of “persecution and elimination of religious and ethnic minorities — the Christians, Sikhs, Shias, Ahmadiyas and Hindus”.

Singh argued that New Delhi's legislative measures on J&K would make the government's welfare programmes and schemes available to citizens in the two newly constituted Union Territories, thus ending the long-standing discrimination against refugees and underprivileged sections as well as women, including on property rights and representations in local bodies, apart from ensuring protection of juvenile rights against domestic violence and rights to education, information and work.

She reassured the Council that the civil administration in J&K was ensuring “basic services, essential supplies, normal functioning of institutions, mobility and nearly full connectivity” despite “challenging circumstances”. “Democratic processes have been initiated. Restrictions are being eased continuously. Temporary preventive and precautionary measures were necessitated to ensure safety and security of our citizens in the face of credible threats of cross-border terrorism,” she told the UNHRC.