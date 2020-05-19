India records 0.2 COVID-19 deaths per lakh population against global figure of 4.1: Health ministry

As COVID-19 cases crossed the one lakh mark, India has so far reported about 0.2 deaths per lakh population due to the viral infection as against the global figure of 4.1, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

According to the ministry, India had 1,01,139 confirmed COVID-19 cases, an increase of 4,970 in a single day, while the death toll was 3,163, an increase of 134 in a day.

On the brighter side, a total of 39,174 COVID-19 patients have recovered, pegging the recovery rate at 38.73%.

India currently has 58,802 active cases. Of the active cases, only approx. 2.9% of the cases are in ICU, the ministry said.

A record number of 1,08,233 samples were tested on Monday across the country. So far, a total of 24,25,742 samples have been tested through its network of 385 government laboratories and 158 private laboratories.

Referring to data from WHO situation report-119, the ministry said 3,11,847 COVID-19 deaths have been reported till date worldwide which is about 4.1 deaths per lakh population.

The US with 87,180 fatalities has 26.6 mortality per lakh population. The UK has reported 34,636 deaths and has 52.1 deaths per lakh population. Italy with 31,908 coronavirus fatalities so far has 52.8 deaths per lakh population. France has so far reported 28,059 casualties which is around 41.9 deaths per lakh population, it said.

Spain with 27,650 fatalities has about 59.2 deaths per lakh, while Brazil with 15,633 deaths has 7.5 mortality per lakh population.

China has recorded 4,645 casualties and has approximately 0.3 deaths per lakh population.