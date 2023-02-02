India records 128 new Covid-19 infections

India records 128 new Covid-19 infections, active cases decline to 1,763

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 02 2023, 16:17 ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2023, 16:17 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

India's Covid-19 tally rose by 128 in a day while active cases have declined to 1,763, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll stands at 5,30,741 with one death reported from Uttar Pradesh, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The total tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,83,023).

The daily positivity was recorded at 0.09 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.08 per cent.

Active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,50,519, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.52 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.

India's Covid-19 tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 this year.

Covid-19
Coronavirus
India News
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

