India records 1.32 lakh new Covid-19 cases, 2,713 deaths in 24 hours

With 1,32,364 fresh cases, India's Covid-19 tally has climbed to 2,85,74,350, the health ministry said on Friday.

The death toll due to the viral disease has climbed to 3,40,702 with 2,713 more people succumbing to it, while the number of active Covid-19 cases was recorded below 20 lakh for the fourth consecutive day, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.

More to follow...

