India records 13,313 new Covid-19 cases, 38 more deaths

India continued to see a surge in daily Covid-19 cases as the nation reported 13,313 fresh infections on Thursday, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The latest update pushed the country's overall Covid-19 tally to 4,33,44,958.

The active cases jumped by 2,303 in the 24 hours to 83,990.

With 38 more fatalities, the death toll rose to 5,24,941.

Yesterday, India saw 12,249 new coronavirus infections and 13 deaths.

