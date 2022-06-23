India records 13,313 new Covid-19 cases, 38 more deaths

The latest update pushed the country's overall Covid-19 tally to 4,33,44,958

DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 23 2022, 09:05 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2022, 09:05 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

India continued to see a surge in daily Covid-19 cases as the nation reported 13,313 fresh infections on Thursday, according to the Union Health Ministry data. 

The active cases jumped by 2,303 in the 24 hours to 83,990.

With 38 more fatalities, the death toll rose to 5,24,941. 

Yesterday, India saw 12,249 new coronavirus infections and 13 deaths. 

More to follow...

