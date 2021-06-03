India records 1.34 lakh new Covid-19 cases, 2,887 deaths

India records 1.34L new Covid-19 cases, 2,887 deaths

Meanwhile, the active cases now amount to 17,13,143

DH Web Desk
  • Jun 03 2021, 09:12 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2021, 09:39 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo by Pushkar V

India on Thursday reported 1,34,154 new Covid-19 infections while 2,887 people passed away over the past 24 hours from this fatal disease.

With this, India's death toll is 3,37,989. Meanwhile, the active cases now amount to 17,13,143.

Over 2.11 lakh patients were discharged on Wednesday and states have begun easing lockdown curbs slightly as the overall situation improves.

More to follow...

 

