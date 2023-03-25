India records 1,590 Covid cases, highest in 146 days

India records 1,590 fresh Covid-19 cases, highest in 146 days

The daily positivity was recorded at 1.33% while the weekly positivity was pegged at 1.23%

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 25 2023, 12:04 ist
  • updated: Mar 25 2023, 12:28 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

India recorded a single-day rise of 1,590 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest in 146 days, while the number of active cases of the infection climbed to 8,601, the health ministry said on Saturday.

The death toll due to the viral disease has gone up to 5,30,824 with six more fatalities -- three reported from Maharashtra and one each recorded in Karnataka, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.

Also Read: Covid testing down to less than 20%, will be ramped up: BBMP

The daily positivity was recorded at 1.33 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 1.23 per cent.

With the fresh cases, India's Covid-19 tally has climbed to 4,47,02,257.

The active cases account for 0.02 per cent of the total caseload, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.79 per cent, according to the ministry's website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the viral infection has gone up to 4,41,62,832, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.65 crore doses of anti-Covid vaccines have so far been administered to beneficiaries across the country.

