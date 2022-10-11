India records 1,957 new Covid-19 cases; active cases dip to 27,374

India records 1,957 new Covid-19 cases

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 11 2022, 10:21 ist
  • updated: Oct 11 2022, 10:21 ist

India logged 1,957 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,46,16,394, while the active cases dipped to 27,374, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,28,822 with eight fatalities which includes three deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate increased to 98.75 per cent, the ministry said.

India's Covid-19 tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. 

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year. 

India News
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Covid-19 pandemic

