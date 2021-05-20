India records 2.76 lakh new Covid-19 cases, deaths dip under 4,000 after 4 days

India reported 3,874 deaths due to Covid-19, a slight dip after four days, while 2,76,070 lakh new cases were reported. The active caseload is 31,29,878, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The latest wave has ravaged India for six weeks, feeding on shortages of hospital beds, oxygen and critical drugs. Since the start of April, the number of cases has doubled and more than 100,000 people have died.

With the latest deaths, India's official toll has now risen to 2,87,122, behind the United States with more than 600,000 deaths and Brazil with about 440,000. Experts say, however, that India's toll is much higher.

