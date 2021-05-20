India records 2.76 lakh new Covid-19 cases, deaths dip under 4,000 after 4 days

India reported 3,874 deaths due to Covid-19, a slight dip after four days, while 2,76,070 lakh new cases were reported. The active caseload is 31,29,878, according to Union Health Ministry data.
The latest wave has ravaged India for six weeks, feeding on shortages of hospital beds, oxygen and critical drugs. Since the start of April, the number of cases has doubled and more than 100,000 people have died.
With the latest deaths, India's official toll has now risen to 2,87,122, behind the United States with more than 600,000 deaths and Brazil with about 440,000. Experts say, however, that India's toll is much higher.
More to follow...
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
DH Toon | 'Finally PM, CM are on same page'
A new epidemic is on the rise, across the world
Pandemic mask mountain sets new recycling challenge
Coffee and croissants! Cafes in Paris reopen
To mask or not to mask? Vaccinated America's conundrum
Who is behind the global surge in single-use plastic?
Fed up with toxic air, Jakarta waits for court ruling