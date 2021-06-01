Single-day Covid-19 deaths below 3K after over a month

India records 2,795 single-day Covid fatalities, lowest in over a month; 1.27L new infections

The rise in single-day Covid cases was the lowest in 54 days

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 01 2021, 09:27 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2021, 10:11 ist
A worker busy at a factory in the Wazirpur Industrial area as the unlocking process of COVID-19 lockdown begins, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI

India on Tuesday reported 1.27 lakh new Covid-19 infections over the past 24 hours, Union Health Ministry data showed. Meanwhile the daily fatalities from the virus stood at 2,795, the lowest since April 27.

The rise in single-day Covid cases was the lowest in 54 days as the second wave shows a retreating trend.

Active caseload increased to 18.95 lakh. 2,55,287 patients recovered from coronavirus during last 24 hours.

Recoveries outnumbered new infections for the 19th successive day as the rate of recoveries improved to 92.09 per cent.

Meanwhile the fatality rate is 1.18% and cumulatively, the coronavirus has claimed the lives of 3,31,895 people so far.

More to follow...

 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
Covid-19
India

Related videos

What's Brewing

A South Korean mountain houses seeds for a rainy day

A South Korean mountain houses seeds for a rainy day

Amid Covid, some in US try manifesting positive result

Amid Covid, some in US try manifesting positive result

‘Excelsior Pass’, the first vaccine passport in US

‘Excelsior Pass’, the first vaccine passport in US

The world should learn from India’s Covid-19 cataclysm

The world should learn from India’s Covid-19 cataclysm

Aerial spraying of disinfectants: Does it work?

Aerial spraying of disinfectants: Does it work?

DH Toon | India to ramp up Covid-19 vaccine drive

DH Toon | India to ramp up Covid-19 vaccine drive

French Open: A shocking exit and a sad day for tennis

French Open: A shocking exit and a sad day for tennis

Is ‘Clubhouse’ a Facebook-killer?

Is ‘Clubhouse’ a Facebook-killer?

India’s oldest train Punjab Mail turns 110

India’s oldest train Punjab Mail turns 110

When should Covid recovered patients get surgeries?

When should Covid recovered patients get surgeries?

 