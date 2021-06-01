India records 2,795 single-day Covid fatalities, lowest in over a month; 1.27L new infections

India on Tuesday reported 1.27 lakh new Covid-19 infections over the past 24 hours, Union Health Ministry data showed. Meanwhile the daily fatalities from the virus stood at 2,795, the lowest since April 27.

The rise in single-day Covid cases was the lowest in 54 days as the second wave shows a retreating trend.

Active caseload increased to 18.95 lakh. 2,55,287 patients recovered from coronavirus during last 24 hours.

Recoveries outnumbered new infections for the 19th successive day as the rate of recoveries improved to 92.09 per cent.

Meanwhile the fatality rate is 1.18% and cumulatively, the coronavirus has claimed the lives of 3,31,895 people so far.

