India records 2,795 single-day Covid fatalities, lowest in over a month; 1.27L new infections

India on Tuesday reported 1.27 lakh new Covid-19 infections over the past 24 hours, Union Health Ministry data showed. Meanwhile the daily fatalities from the virus stood at 2,795, the lowest since April 27.
The rise in single-day Covid cases was the lowest in 54 days as the second wave shows a retreating trend.
Active caseload increased to 18.95 lakh. 2,55,287 patients recovered from coronavirus during last 24 hours.
Recoveries outnumbered new infections for the 19th successive day as the rate of recoveries improved to 92.09 per cent.
Meanwhile the fatality rate is 1.18% and cumulatively, the coronavirus has claimed the lives of 3,31,895 people so far.
More to follow...
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
A South Korean mountain houses seeds for a rainy day
Amid Covid, some in US try manifesting positive result
‘Excelsior Pass’, the first vaccine passport in US
The world should learn from India’s Covid-19 cataclysm
Aerial spraying of disinfectants: Does it work?
DH Toon | India to ramp up Covid-19 vaccine drive
French Open: A shocking exit and a sad day for tennis
Is ‘Clubhouse’ a Facebook-killer?
India’s oldest train Punjab Mail turns 110
When should Covid recovered patients get surgeries?