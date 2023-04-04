India records 3,038 new Covid-19 cases

India records 3,038 new Covid-19 cases

The death toll climbed to 5,30,901 with nine deaths

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 04 2023, 12:00 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2023, 12:00 ist
The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.47 crore. Credit: PTI File Photo

India logged 3,038 new coronavirus cases, while the active cases increased to 21,179, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,30,901 with nine deaths. While two deaths each were reported from Delhi and Punjab, one each was reported by Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra and Uttarakhand in a span of 24 hours and two reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.47 crore (4,47,29,284).

The active cases now comprise 0.05 per cent of the total infections and the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,77,204, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent. 

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

