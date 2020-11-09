India sees 45,903 new Covid-19 cases, 490 more deaths

India records 45,903 new Covid-19 cases, 490 more deaths; tally at 85,53,657 cases with 1,26,611 deaths

Recoveries crossed 79 lakh, pushing the national recovery rate to 92.56 per cent

PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 09 2020, 12:01 ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2020, 12:12 ist
An artist, dressed as Hindu death God Yamraj, performs at an awarness programme on importance of wearing mask during Covid-29. Credit: PTI Photo

India's Covid-19 caseload rose to 85,53,657 with 45,903 new infections being reported, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 79 lakh, pushing the national recovery rate to 92.56 per cent, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll from the disease climbed to 1,26,611 with 490 new fatalities being registered, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The total number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 79,17,373, pushing the national recovery rate to 92.56 per cent while the case fatality rate stands at 1.48 per cent.

The number of active cases of Covid-19 remained below 6 lakh for the 11th consecutive day. There are 5,09,673 active cases of the coronavirus infection in the country as on date which comprises 5.96 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.

It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 11,85,72,192 samples have been tested up to November 8 with 8,35,401 test being conducted on Sunday. 

