India records 48,698 new Covid-19 cases, 1,183 deaths

India's cumulative Covid Vaccination Coverage on Friday crossed 31 crore

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 26 2021, 09:22 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2021, 09:28 ist
Needy people wait in queues to receive free food packages under 'Chief Minister Covid Special Relief Package Scheme', in Agartala, Friday, June 25, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

A single-day rise of 48,698 Covid-19 infections took India's tally to 3,01,83,143, while the weekly positivity rate declined to 2.03 per cent, according to Union Health Ministry data on Saturday.

The death toll climbed to 3,94,493 with 1,183 more people succumbing to coronavirus in a day. The number of active cases has further declined to 5,95,565.

Recoveries outnumbered daily new cases of Covid-19 for the 44th consecutive day with the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surging to 2,91,93,085.     

Meanwhile, the Centre on Friday clarified that both Covishield and Covaxin work against SARS-CoV-2 variants Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta, while effectiveness tests against the Delta Plus variant are ongoing.

India's cumulative Covid vaccination coverage on Friday crossed 31 crore, according to a provisional report, the Union health ministry said.

