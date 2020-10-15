India records 67,735 new Covid-19 cases, tally tops 73L

India records 67,735 new Covid-19 cases, 680 deaths; tally crosses 73 lakh

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 15 2020, 11:13 ist
  • updated: Oct 15 2020, 11:15 ist
A worker wearing PPE kit prepares to sanitise a cinema hall, as mutilplexes prepare to re-open from October 15 after seven months of closure due to coronavirus lockdown, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI

India's Covid-19 tally of cases climbed to 73.07 lakh with 67,735 new cases in a day, while 63,83,441 people have recuperated so far pushing the national recovery rate to 87.35 per cent on Thursday, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 73,07,097 and the death toll climbed to 1,11,266 with the novel coronavirus virus claiming  680 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, the data updated at 8 am showed.

For live updates on the coronavirus outbreak, click here

The Covid-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.52 per cent.

There are 812390 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 11.11 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 9,12,26,305 samples have been tested up to October 14 with 11,36,183 samples being tested on Wednesday.

