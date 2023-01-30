India records 80 new Covid-19 infections

India records 80 new Covid-19 infections, tally of active cases at 1,848

The total tally of Covid cases is 4.46 crore (4,46,82,719) and the death toll stands at 5,30,740, the data updated at 8 am stated

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 30 2023, 11:08 ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2023, 11:08 ist
According to the ministry's website, 220.45 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.  Credit: PTI Photo

India saw a single-day rise of 80 coronavirus infections, while the active cases have increased to 1,848, according to Union health ministry data updated on Monday.

The total tally of Covid cases is 4.46 crore (4,46,82,719) and the death toll stands at 5,30,740, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 0.11 per cent while the weekly positivity stands at 0.08 per cent, the ministry said.

Also Read | Immune response against Covid strengthens with more time between jab and infection: Study

The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national recovery rate has increased to 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,41,50,131, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent, it said. 

According to the ministry's website, 220.45 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Covid
Covid-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

Novak Djokovic clearly not done dominating tennis

Novak Djokovic clearly not done dominating tennis

DH Podcast | Threat of students cheating with ChatGPT...

DH Podcast | Threat of students cheating with ChatGPT...

'Soliga ecarinata': Meet the new wasp genus 

'Soliga ecarinata': Meet the new wasp genus 

Why do sportsmen cheat?

Why do sportsmen cheat?

The man in the wheelchair

The man in the wheelchair

A temple serves the needy, spreads Mahatma's thoughts

A temple serves the needy, spreads Mahatma's thoughts

 