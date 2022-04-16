India records 975 fresh Covid-19 cases, 4 more deaths

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 16 2022, 10:58 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2022, 10:59 ist

India's Covid-19 tally climbed to 4,30,40,947 on Saturday with 975 more people testing positive for the viral disease, while the active cases increased to 11,366, according to Union health ministry data.

The death toll reached 5,21,747 with four more fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

An increase of 175 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Also Read | More students test Covid positive in Delhi; govt asks schools to close specific wings if needed

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.32 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.26 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,07,834. The case fatality rate stands at 1.21 per cent, it added.

The total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive has exceeded 186.38 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4, 2021, and 3 crore on June 23.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

