India records Covid-19 fatalities below 500 after 3.5 months

India on Monday reported Covid-19 fatalities below 500 after over three-and-a-half months. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the death toll touched 1,19,014 with 480 new fatalities.

Meanwhile, the country's Covid-19 tally went past 79 lakh with 45,148 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

India's active cases remained below 7 lakh for the third consecutive day.

There are 6,53,717 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date which comprises 8.26 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 10,34,62,778 samples have been tested up to October 24 with 9,39,309 samples being tested on Sunday.

